Burnaboy just can’t get enough of Black Sherif as he links up with him on facetime!

Mohammed Ismail Sherif aka Black Sherif has the stars aligned in his favor at the moment as he has gained a free access to Africa’s recent Grammy award-winning, enigma, Burnaboy.

He has been captured hanging out with Nigerian musician, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu who is known as Burna Boy in a video call.

This comes after Burna Boy shared a video of himself jamming to Black Sherif’s SECOND SERMON track. In the video Burna Boy shared, he was seen and heard singing the lyrics to the song word for word.

A screenshot from their video call has gone viral and it seems they want to link up for a collaboration.

