Wendy Shay opens up on difficulties in being in a relationship as a celebrity; spotted at a ‘Gob3’ joint!

Award-winning crooner, Wendy Shay has opened up on how her career has made it more difficult to settle down, bence her focus on God, and has been spotted at a Gob3 (beans) joint!



Wendy Shay believes that having a great relationship with the Lord is the beginning of greatness and in his time, the lord will give him a man who deserves her.



The artiste could not fathom why she has been linked with having an affair with every male artiste in the music industry indicating that, “whoever I give my vagina to should not be peoples problems.

By the way I’m in a relationship with God and until he gives me someone, I am with him till eternity. My work takes a lot of my time and so I can’t date just any man.

I will have to get someone who understands my work and makes room for such inconveniences. Look at the time but we are here having an interview.

If I had a boyfriend, he would have wanted me to be by him after work but that’s not the case so I don’t I’m ready for such a relationship,” she said in an interview with Kofi TV.

Moreover, in the spirit of promoting her new jam, Heat, the controversial songstress has posted herself on her socials buying a local delicacy, Gob3, which is Beans with palm oil and riped plantain and eating it right there at the food vendors location.

What she did is unlike her celebrity status but then it perfectly resonates with the lyrics of her new single which says she’s tired of the cheaply satiating meal of Gob3 and wants wealth.

Enjoy her latest single here.

