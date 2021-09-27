Fuse ODG excites crowd at ‘This Is Oxford Concert’ in UK

Fuse ODG thrilled the audience when he took to the spotlight at Oxford And Coventry’s This Is Oxford Concert in the United Kingdom.

The “Million Pound Girl” hitmaker caused a surge of emotion and excitement with his thrilling performance making an entry on stage with his song Antenna.

Fans were in an uproar screaming and chanting his name all for detonating the event making it a memorable one.

Fuse ODG was recently recognised as the only Ghanaian to have over a billion total streams on Spotify, as well as the top Ghanaian with the most streamed songs.

Fuse ODG is currently promoting his new song “On A Million,” which features Heavy-K from South Africa.

