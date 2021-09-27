Top Stories

He claims that Shatta makes Ghanaian artistes look like Jokers. Agree?

2 hours ago
Camidoh fearlessly blames Shatta Wale's rants as cause of investor drought; Shatta reacts!
Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., aka Shatta Wale has rebutted Camidoh after his comments that the former’s bouts of controversies are what hinders the entertainment industry from attracting foreign investors.

Camidoh, the “Maria” hitmaker poked the SM boss’s nest after he lamented how Shatta Wale’s trademark foolery has deprived the music industry of the support they require from foreign investors.

He claims that Shatta Wale’s bouts of controversies and attention-seeking attitude are not attracting foreign investors to invest their resources into the Ghanaian music industry because of the impression the former has created for the music industry that they are not serious.

Well, in what seems to be an indirect response to Camidoh submissions, the self-acclaimed “dancehall king” said that the fame some industry folks purchased for Camidoh, he, Shatta has it in abundance.

This points out that Shatta Wale is saying that Camidoh made his comments only to boost his fame by engaging in a beef with him, the “king of controversies in Ghana”.

Taking to his Facebook, he wrote; “The fame they bought for you we get am for here plentyyyy some sef deh store roomjon.

Well, Camidoh’s comments come after the CEO of 3Music Network, Sadiq Abdulai Abu also described Shatta Wale as ignorant and also known for making hollow claims about sensitive issues, going round in circles.

