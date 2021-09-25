P.O GODSON finally unleashes highly-anticipated Gospel drill tune; Adwuma

Rep Jesus Entertainment Signee P.O Godson has another entry into the urban gospel space with this new song he calls “Adwuma”

“ADWUMA” basically talks about how one needs God in our various businesses and whatever we find ourselves doing every morning to better our lives.

As a Christian Rapper, P.O Godson further explained that he was inspired by Proverbs 10:22 which says “The blessing of the LORD, it maketh rich, and he addeth no sorrow with it”.

It also touches on how a man (human being) has to work to be able to fend for himself which is also from 2 Thessalonians 3:10 b which say that “if any would not work, neither should he eat”.

So basically it is a song that’s applicable in our daily lives and routine. Get Adwuma on all digital music platforms here.

The video was shot by Kobby Shots .

