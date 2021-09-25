Kkeda is back with an introspective new song ‘Hopeless Place’

Top Stories

After capturing fans’ attention and that of critics alike with her unflustered ‘Temper’, breakout singer, Kkeda is ready to fire our imagination once more on new Afro-fusion single ‘Hopeless Place’.

Adorn in synths and lo-fi piano keys courtesy of multi-platinum artist-producer and 2x Grammy nominee, Wizzy Wow, ‘Hopeless Place’ is gratifying right from its first registered note.

Kkeda‘s distinctive singing simply absorbs audiences into a dreamy vocalscape that dares all to meditate and groove to the fascination on offer.

Unlike her debut, ‘Hopeless Place’ is very introspective of the singer. It expresses her desire to focus on self-growth, rather than slip away with the distractions of love and lust.

The song also has backing vocals from promising vocalist, Delano Vacianna.

Instagram: kkedaofficial
Twitter: @kkedaofficial1

