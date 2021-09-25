Event Organisers need to bill more female Artists – Naana Blu

Rising Ghanaian versatile songstress cum award winning artiste, Naana Blu in an exclusive interview with alltunezgh.com has made a strong suggestion to event organizers in Ghana.

According to the “Ohia” and “This Is Highlife” singer, we have very good female artists in the music industry that can attracts many Ghanaian crowd to any event venue.

“We can also fill the event venues. Many people want to see us (Female Artistes) perform especially now that we are returning to normalcy from the havoc of Corona Virus”, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Nominee, Naana Blu stated.

“Women are better at entertaining people than men you know. So I believe event organisers should bring some affirmative action when it comes to selecting musicians for events. I am so ready to rock any stage.

I am certain all other female musicians are also fired up to give some major exciting performance so they should bill us on their events.”

According to Naana Blu, even though they do not have that level of support yet, she believes female artistes have done massively well and they seem to be going toe-to-toe with the guys.

“For me, I’m very proud of us and I think the women are really shining in music this year. The ‘This Is Highlife’ hitmaker concluded.

Naana Blu is currently out with “Dream Boy” which is receiving massive airplay and currently clocking some impressive streams and views on all digital platforms.

