Phrimpong to inspire young minds to achieve more with; The Possible Project

After graduating with a BSc Biological Science, Ghanaian musician and professional teacher Derrick Frimpong conceived the idea to give back to society by embarking on an informative youthful campaign.

Fast forward, almost a year of painstakingly thinking through and putting resources together, the thought is set to materialize with the first of many planned events intended to keep alive dreams of artistry and intellect simultaneously.

Announcing the inspiration for this admirable endeavor, the rapper took to his twitter account explaining how he overcame the shadows of doubts from family members to excel, and uses his feat in both fields as a benchmark for the campaign.

As a Kid,the family doubted the possibility of Pursuing higher EDUCATION and TALENT simultaneously.

Once done means every child in my vicinity & World generally CAN too & hence THE POSSIBLE PROJECT. Rolling it out on 24th Sept. 10AM Ashtown.#ThePossibleProject #BeMore ✊👨‍🎓💪 pic.twitter.com/VyAYyuvbMC — P H R I M P 🌍 N G 🦍 (@PhrimpongSongs) September 19, 2021



The youthful campaign dubbed The Possible Project will seek to inspire, educate and challenge young people on the possibility of developing both their academic aspirations and innate talent simultaneously, and be useful to society at both ends if they put their hearts and minds to it.

The event that will be characterized by sharing of branded stationery and other inspiring engagements is set to take off on Friday, 24th September, 2021, at various Junior High and Senior High schools starting from his immediate Ashtown neighborhood.

Phrimpong has shared stage with Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, Flowking Stone and many others.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!