Nyame Te Ase! Kofi Owusu Peprah gets fans nostalgic on latest record with Amy Newman

It’s a blast of nostalgia and awe-inspiring joy when one dives into Kofi Owusu Peprah’s latest Highlife flavored single dubbed, Nyame Te Ase, featuring the legendary Amy Newman & Ps. Shadrach Mensah.

‘Nyame Te Ase’ which when inverted, literally means “God Is Not Dead”, features gospel ace Amy Newman and gospel dynamo, Shadrack Mensah.



It is the first release from the Father’s Gift Album which was released on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

According to musician and composer Kofi Owusu Peprah, the song is a reflection on the immortal attribute of God as well as his never-ending ability to see us through life’s challenges.



The body of work, which was recorded live at the Silicon House Studios in Accra Ghana, also featured the well-groomed Peculiar Sound team and was co-produced by Midas touch musicians; Dickson Boakye-Danso and Patrick Okrah. It was finished off by Kwabby at Seven Records.



The song has already received an exclusive radio premiere by Ace broadcaster Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey (Santana) on Okay FM.



In an interview with Skbeatz Records, Kofi Owusu Peprah’s management duly noted that the song is now available on all social media and digital stores, including YouTube, iTunes, Boomplay, and many more.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!