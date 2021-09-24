Top Stories

Multiple Grammy-winning Gospel living legend, Kirk Franklin features 6 Ghanaian teens!

The teens joined others from 24 countries to recreate Kirk's 'Lean On Me' single

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Multiple Grammy-winning Gospel living legend, Kirk Franklin features 6 Ghanaian teens!
Multiple Grammy-winning Gospel living legend, Kirk Franklin features 6 Ghanaian teens! Photo Credit: Kirk Franklin/Google Images

Global Gospel music living legend, Kirk Franklin has set his eyes on six Ghanaian teens to be a part of a global choir to re-release his hit single, “Lean on Me.”

The youth, who are part of Compassion International’s child and youth development program, were chosen to join peers from 24 other countries to participate in the Compassion Youth Choir.

For the past several months, Franklin has been working with youth from all 25 countries in Compassion’s child and youth development program.

Through virtual auditions and rehearsals, the Compassion Youth Choir, made up of more than 120 youth, ages 11-19, worked with the artist to record the song, which was originally released in 1998.

“It was an honor working with so many young, talented and gifted kids from across the globe!” Franklin emphasized, “I’m grateful to the team at Compassion International for giving me the opportunity to serve in this capacity.”

The six youth are, 13-year-old Angela, 18-year-old Gideon, 16-year-old Emmanuel ,13-year-old Henry ,16-year-old Esther and 18-year-old Patricia.

“I am very excited to be part of this choir. The song is an inspiration to me and my family. I strongly believe that this opportunity will help me in my music career,” says 13-year-old Angela—one of the choir members from Ghana.

During the virtual sessions, Franklin provided vocal coaching, answered questions about his life and musical career, and even taught the group some dance moves.

The music video for the re-release of “Lean on Me,” featuring the Compassion Youth Choir, can be seen on YouTube.

Franklin concludes, “It’s unbelievable that a song like this still resonates with so many people. I pray this version provides a little hope for the people across the globe.”

Fo Yo Soul/RCA Records and Franklin will donate proceeds from the sales and streams of the song to Compassion. Stream here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Celestine Donkor: One of Ghana Gospel's most consistent hitmaking queen!

Celestine Donkor: One of Ghana Gospel’s most consistent hitmaking queen!

4 days ago
Forget hit song, buy a GHS 329,175 Rolex & lets see - Shatta Wale replies Samini after Teshie concert

Forget hit song, buy a GHS 329,175 Rolex & lets see – Shatta Wale replies Samini after Teshie concert

4 days ago
Camidoh & Mr Drew share biggest fears!

Camidoh & Mr Drew share biggest fears!

4 days ago
Coachella by Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur

2021 Week 37: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker