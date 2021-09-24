Top Stories

Hajia4Real captures attention of US rapper Soulja Boy on IG; fans call for a collaboration!

Could there be something cooking between the two?

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Hajia4Real captures attention of US rapper Soulja Boy on IG; fans call for a collaboration!
Hajia4Real captures attention of US rapper Soulja Boy on IG; fans call for a collaboration!

The much talked-about beauty of socialite turned artiste, Hajia4Real has earned her the attention of American rapper Soulja Boy on Instagram.

Gushing over the beautiful pictures of the ‘My baby’ crooner, which was shared on September 22, 2021, Soulja boy took to her comment section to drop some love emojis.

Some social media users who saw the American rapper’s reaction began to call for a collaboration between the two.

Others have also asked Soulja Boy to bless the Ghanaian singer with a verse.

Hajia4Real, on the other hand, has replied to the ‘Kiss me through the phone’ hitmaker’s comment with some love Emojis as well.

Could there be something cooking between the two?

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Celestine Donkor: One of Ghana Gospel's most consistent hitmaking queen!

Celestine Donkor: One of Ghana Gospel’s most consistent hitmaking queen!

4 days ago
Forget hit song, buy a GHS 329,175 Rolex & lets see - Shatta Wale replies Samini after Teshie concert

Forget hit song, buy a GHS 329,175 Rolex & lets see – Shatta Wale replies Samini after Teshie concert

4 days ago
Camidoh & Mr Drew share biggest fears!

Camidoh & Mr Drew share biggest fears!

4 days ago
Coachella by Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur

2021 Week 37: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker