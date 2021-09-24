Hajia4Real captures attention of US rapper Soulja Boy on IG; fans call for a collaboration!

The much talked-about beauty of socialite turned artiste, Hajia4Real has earned her the attention of American rapper Soulja Boy on Instagram.

Gushing over the beautiful pictures of the ‘My baby’ crooner, which was shared on September 22, 2021, Soulja boy took to her comment section to drop some love emojis.



Some social media users who saw the American rapper’s reaction began to call for a collaboration between the two.

Others have also asked Soulja Boy to bless the Ghanaian singer with a verse.

Hajia4Real, on the other hand, has replied to the ‘Kiss me through the phone’ hitmaker’s comment with some love Emojis as well.







Could there be something cooking between the two?

