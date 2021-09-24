Black Sherif elated in latest video after acquiring first Benz?

Black Sheif seems to have purchased his first whip and he could not hide his joy after he offered one celebratory dance that has resonated well with his sad boys army.

The young man broke into the mainstream showbiz with ease following the huge success of his First and Second Sermon tracks and has gone on to receive rave reviews from connoisseurs of the game and music lovers in the country and beyond.

Recall that Sarkodie couldn’t resist singing Black Sherif’s Second Sermon song when he mounted the stage to shake the crowd at Live with Medikal Concert on Thursday, Sep. 16.

Sarkodie was spotted holding his legendary wine glass which he has flagrantly incorporated into his brand while jamming to Sherif’s song and even dropped a line or two in synchronization.

The Sad Boys President on the other hand gave a good account of himself and the crowd equally appreciated him.

In the same vein, we also reported that Black Sherif’s growing popularity has seen Grammy award winner of Nigerian descent Burna Boy jamming to his Second Sermon song with his usual big swag.

Evidently, Burna Boys wishes he sing the song word for word as he struggled to move his lips to the rhythm of Second Sermon but since music is a universal language, he could not resist jamming to it even though he does not understand the language used in there.

