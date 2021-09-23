Top Stories

Shatta Wale justifies attacks about the industry & its key players; commends Sark, Stone & MDK!

He talked his heart out in this latest video, Watch here!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Shatta Wale justifies attacks about the industry & its key players; commends Sark, Stone & MDK!
Shatta Wale justifies attacks about the industry & its key players; commends Sark, Stone & MDK! Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Twitter

Shatta Wale has addressed those accusing him of attacking his colleagues in the industry saying he’s not stupid to just wake up and attack people.

Shatta Wale angrily slammed all those making him look like the troublemaker who has always been attacking his colleagues in the industry letting them know that he’s not stupid to just wake up from his bed and attack people.

According to him, if you don’t attack him first, he won’t attack you back hence anybody he has attacked in the industry might have attacked him first and he was just retaliating and not what we think since he isn’t stupid to do that.

Giving a classical example of what he was saying, Shatta Wale said he recently made a tweet about the fitthecountry campaign that was going on and Sadiq commented, then he started insulting him saying his mother.

Shatta Wale looks very emotional but chooses violence when dealing with things and that is not good because there are some things that he might be expected to let go of or address without insulting others but he will ending insulting.

This particular video is a perfect example as Shatta Wale could have made his point without insulting anyone but ended up insulting and that is why most people say he has been the one attacking others since he’s very loud.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Camidoh & Mr Drew share biggest fears!

Camidoh & Mr Drew share biggest fears!

3 days ago
Coachella by Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur

2021 Week 37: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago
Not For The Clout! Kingzkid goes raw on new single ahead of 'Breakthrough' album release this October! 

Not For The Clout! Kingzkid goes raw on new single ahead of ‘Breakthrough’ album release this October! 

4 days ago
Conversations on the Creative Arts in Ghana

Conversations on the Creative Arts in Ghana

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker