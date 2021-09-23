Shatta Wale justifies attacks about the industry & its key players; commends Sark, Stone & MDK!

Shatta Wale has addressed those accusing him of attacking his colleagues in the industry saying he’s not stupid to just wake up and attack people.

Shatta Wale angrily slammed all those making him look like the troublemaker who has always been attacking his colleagues in the industry letting them know that he’s not stupid to just wake up from his bed and attack people.

According to him, if you don’t attack him first, he won’t attack you back hence anybody he has attacked in the industry might have attacked him first and he was just retaliating and not what we think since he isn’t stupid to do that.

Giving a classical example of what he was saying, Shatta Wale said he recently made a tweet about the fitthecountry campaign that was going on and Sadiq commented, then he started insulting him saying his mother.

Shatta Wale looks very emotional but chooses violence when dealing with things and that is not good because there are some things that he might be expected to let go of or address without insulting others but he will ending insulting.

This particular video is a perfect example as Shatta Wale could have made his point without insulting anyone but ended up insulting and that is why most people say he has been the one attacking others since he’s very loud.

