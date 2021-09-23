Lokal Shock tops Central Music Awards 10th anniversary nominations.

Mfantseman Heavyweight Rapper cum singer Lokal Shock has been crowned the most hardworking artist in this year’s central music awards nominees selections.

The Rapper came out victorious with the highest number of nominations (9) in categories.

1: Artiste Of The Year

2: Artiste Of The Decade

3: Best Collaboration

4: Best Rapper

5: Hiplife Song

6: Hip pop Song

7: Best Video

8: Song of the year

9: Fanbase Of the year (Shock Empire)

The rapper who had been working tirelessly over a decade now said “I’m proud of myself and thanks to Central Music Industry for recognizing my hard work over the years”.

“This won’t be meaningful if we don’t win enough so wil urge all my fans (Shock Empire) and the whole Mfantseman Entertainment Fraternity to support me to bring glory to our beloved United-Mfantseman when the voting starts” he pleaded.

Lokal who is currently out with his latest jam titled tomorrow.

Is also currently working on his first-ever studio album which much is expected from it. The album I’m told has a lot of A-list artists, let’s watch out.

