KiDi reveals all he wants in life following 125m views of his ‘Touch It’ hit single on TikTok!

The reigning darling boy of the Ghanaian music industry, KiDi has reacted after his Touch It global hit single accrued over 125 million views on the video-sharing platform, TikTok and has disclosed his desire in life.

TikTok videos of the song “Touch It” have been uploaded from all around the world, and they have all received a lot of attention. “Touch It” happens to be one of the tunes on his “Golden Boy” album that was released some months ago.

In reaction to the success, KiDi took to his Instagram and wrote; I used to pray for times like this.

I’m just too humbled by this man. I appreciate all the love from the whole world. It’s crazy cos we’re only getting started. The whole world go hear about us #TheGoldenBoyAlbum

Furthermore, the award-winning singer says he just wants to be happy in life and of course with a fortune sitting in his bank account.



The Lynx Entertainment signee made the statement in a post on his Twitter page sighted by GhanaMusic.com. According to him, he just wants to live in harmony with all humans.



“I just wanna be kind, happy, sexy and rich. Menp3 as3m,” KiDi wrote in a tweet dated September 21.



KiDi also known as the Gyal Dem Sugar recently made a record with his hit song ‘Touch It’ which is off his latest album, “The Golden Boy”.



The song, since its release earlier this year, has received over 125 million views on TikTok. In a post to announce this huge milestone, KiDi noted that he has always dreamt of selling his song to the rest world.

KiDi is the reigning VGMA Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year.

