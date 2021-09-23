3Media Network CEO, Sadiq Abdulai Abu reacts to Shatta Wale’s claims against him

Top Stories

Photo Credit: Sadiq Abdulai Abu r/Twitter

Sadiq Abdulai Abu, visionary behind 3Media Network, organizers of 3Music Awards, has broken his silence on wild allegations made against his outfit by Shatta Wale in the heat of their war of words on social media.

He told Graphic Showbiz that Shatta Wale has earned a huge reputation for trampling and intimidating others who are doing better than him and that’s the same tactics he has employed on him.

Recall that durng the back and forth banter, 1Don claimed Sadiq gave him all 11 awards because he (Sadiq) had issues with rapper Sarkodie and Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy. Again, Shatta Wale said he gave Sadiq ¢100,000 to help in organizing the awards.

Although Sadiq has denied those claims, there are concerns the allegations can mar the reputation of the 3Music Awards. However, Sadiq took a more firm approach in addressing the issue in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.

He stated clearly that Shatta Wale could not bring the 3Music Awards into disrepute because he was not credible.

“Anything coming from Shatta Wale should not be taken seriously because they are all not true. First of all, I never gave 11 awards to him because I had issues with Sarkodie or Stonebwoy.

“Secondly, Shatta Wale has never given me any ¢100,000. Shatta Wale will never give me money to organize any awards,” he said. Sadiq stated that he had never taken Shatta Wale seriously because of his track record.

“Shatta Wale is that guy who fights just anyone trying to outshine him. Look at what he said about Stonebwoy, Samini and Sarkodie when he had issues with them.

The same person used unprintable words against Charterhouse and also the mother of his son. Why should I worry myself about such a person who would destroy you with lies,” he said.

According to Sadiq, the board of the 3Music Awards was dealing with the situation.

“Shatta Wale should tell the board how we gave him the 11 awards and the money he said he had given us. 3Music Awards is bigger than Shatta Wale and there is no way he can bring it down with his untruths,” he stated.

