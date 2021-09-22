Top Stories

Okyeame Kwame spotted inside Lynx Ent. Studios with Adina; another monster hit single cooking?

Expect a hit soon!

Okyeame Kwame spotted inside Lynx Ent. Studios with Adina; another monster hit single cooking?
Okyeame Kwame spotted inside Lynx Ent. Studios with Adina; another monster hit single cooking? Photo Credit: Manuel Photography

A legend in his own regards, Okyeame Kwame is ready for another monster hit single with Adina following his major success with the Kuami Eugene-assisted Yeeko banger.

In a viral video, the two artistes have been spotted in a studio session inside Lynx Entertainment’s studios cooking something delightful for fans and music lovers.

It’s not quite clear what inspired Okyeame Kwame’s decision to feature Adina but we bet this collaboration will be one for the books as its being produced by Richie Mensah.

Sit tight and brace up as we update you first on any further details and be sure to watch this space to hear the outcome of this joint!

