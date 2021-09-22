OK! Nautyca partners Michy on an Amapiano inspired joint

Top Stories

Sensational rapper, Nautyca has served fans with some hot steaming raw sauce in his latest collaboration with none other than the queen herself, Michy and it’s simply titled; Ok.

I guess it truly Ok to have two buzzing acts converge on one dope soundtrack to produce some musical magic in the fast spreading genre of Amapiano.

Produced by Sky Beatz, the South African inspired Amapiano sound that is the current vibe in town finds exclusive expression and customization to the Ghanaian ear via the creative lyrics of Nautyca & Michy.

Whether it’s that intensive gym workout or a night out with the guys, this certified banger will set the tone for an upbeat atmosphere.

Don’t delay the jam, get moving to the tune right away! OK is available on all streaming platforms worldwide!

