My Miracle! MTN Hitmaker 9 Winner, Adepa Zela taps fellow record-setter Joe Mettle for new single

Winner of the 9th edition of MTN Hitmaker music reality show, Adepa Zela, has released her second hit single, ‘My Miracle’ featuring Joe Mettle.

On this project, she teams up with the super sensational Gospel Artiste and VGMA Artiste Of The Year 2017 – Joe Mettle.



Her first single, ‘Same God’ which was released in March this year received rave reviews and also inspired some dance challenges on social media.

Zela, with this single, looks forward to ushering us into a spirit-filled experience together with Joe Mettle on her original song, ‘My Miracle’.



Interesting to note, Adepa Zela is the first-ever gospel artiste to win Mtn Hitmaker, and Joe Mettle is the first-ever gospel artiste to win VGMA. These indeed are two history-making Miracles for both Joe and Zela, hence the birth of ‘My Miracle’.

‘My Miracle’ is finally available on all stream sites. Don’t miss out on this one. Be the first to catch it on Wednesday!!!

