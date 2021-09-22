Juls unveils tracklist & features on upcoming debut album; Sounds of My World

British-Ghanaian award-winning music producer, Disc Jockey & Grammy Recording Academy member, Julian Nicco-Annan aka Juls, has released the tracklist for his debut album; Sounds of My World.

The 15-track album boasts of songs such as Close To Me, Summer in the Ends, Makossa Riddim, Love Me, My Size, Intentionally, Wish You, Wickjed, Alarm,a mong several others.

Expect to hear features with the likes of WizKid, Jael, King Promise, Joey B, Darkovibes, Kojo Funds, Oxlade, Sauti Sol, among other top acts!

Pre-Save this album here.

I present to you the tracklist for my debut album “SOUNDS OF MY WORLD”. I have been blessed to work with everyone on this album. Everyone on here has shown me so much love and the music we’ve made to me is incredible! Pre order the album NOW my people! Link is in my bio pic.twitter.com/rMCYJyIqFt — Juls baby (@JulsOnIt) September 21, 2021

He recently joined over 2,300 other individuals in the music industry including songwriters, engineers, producers and performers invited to the Grammys as a voting member.

