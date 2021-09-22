Top Stories

Juls unveils tracklist & features on upcoming debut album; Sounds of My World

The 15-track album features WizKid,, King Promise, Joey B, Darkovibes, others

British-Ghanaian award-winning music producer, Disc Jockey & Grammy Recording Academy member, Julian Nicco-Annan aka Juls, has released the tracklist for his debut album; Sounds of My World.

The 15-track album boasts of songs such as Close To Me, Summer in the Ends, Makossa Riddim, Love Me, My Size, Intentionally, Wish You, Wickjed, Alarm,a mong several others.

Expect to hear features with the likes of WizKid, Jael, King Promise, Joey B, Darkovibes, Kojo Funds, Oxlade, Sauti Sol, among other top acts!

Pre-Save this album here.

He recently joined over 2,300 other individuals in the music industry including songwriters, engineers, producers and performers invited to the Grammys as a voting member.

