Ishak Spark tells the reality of hustling in clear-cut visuals for street anthem; Adwuma

Ishak Spark tells the reality of hustling in clear-cut visuals for street anthem; Adwuma
Ishak Spark tells the reality of hustling in clear-cut visuals for street anthem; Adwuma Photo Credit: Ishak Spark/Facebook

Multiple award winning act, Ishak Spark has just blessed fans with jolting visuals for latest entry dubbed, Adwuma.

It could be easily said that he is raising the bar for others in the field as his music videos keep raking up views on YouTube.

Ishak Spark is definitely here with a new street anthem for music lovers. He calls this one Adwuma. This new one was directed by Pic Plus.

The headline act for Spark Nation record label music video will either gross you out with enthusiasm for hardwork or make you feel hungry for success.

Ishak Spark has songs such as Protect Me, In My Name and Nkomo stuck in many people’s minds.

