Fuse tops Spotify most-streamed Ghanaian songs

Fuse ODG, known in real life as Nana Richard Abiona, has topped the charts for the Top 10 Songs from Ghana with the most streams on Spotify.

The Off Da Ground frontman, who was recently recognised as the only Ghanaian on Spotify’s African Chart with over a billion streams, dominated the list in an enviable fashion.

Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming service, according to a list published on Twitter of Ghanaian artists with over 10 million streams on their songs had Fuse leading Boa Me.

Six of Fuse ODG’s songs are listed as part of the Ghanaian songs with over ten million streams.

The songs are as follows: Boa Me – 57.8M+, Dangerous Love – 43.8M+, Million Pound Girl – 29M+, Lazy Day 24.3M+, Antenna – 14.89M+, and T.I.N.A – 14.20M+.

Fuse ODG is currently promoting his song “On A Million” which featured South African legend Heavy-K

