If it isn’t in Bisa Kdei’s Yard, is that one too a party?

Multiple award winning Highlife artiste and record producer Bisa Kdei has released the much-awaited party anthem, Yard, for the upcoming Christmas festivities later in the year.

The new song titled “Yard” which is on the playlist for his upcoming “Original” album comes along with the soothing rhymes and party vibes.

Bisa Kdei who has dropped many party hit songs in the past returns with another banger which is expected to make waves across the country and beyond.

.

The new song is a synchronized masterpiece which music lovers especially lover of Highlife music would appreciate.

Bisa Kdei on the new tune fuses a bit Afro-pop with his original Highlife vibes creating an atmosphere of partying that would keep listeners in their dancing mood

Bisa Kdei has been very vibrant this year with his ‘Sika’ hit song featuring Gyakie racking some impressive numbers across various streaming platforms.

Here is the link to the new party song here:

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!