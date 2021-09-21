Elikplim’s ‘Ewoe’ shares a heart-warming message of love unlike any

Steady rising as one of the finest artists from Ho in the Volta Region, Elikplim enchants with his newest offering, ‘Ewoe’ to give fans’ weekend an intimate touch.

Signed to Nexx Vibes Entertainment, the crooner’s rich Ewe vocals sit gracefully on the Shebi Beat production as he soothes ears with his message of love. Listen/stream ‘Ewoe’ here.

Translating to ‘’Only you’’, the song’s storyline is one for couples and anyone yet to start their love journey. ‘Ewoe’ sounds refreshing and is sure to capture the attention of listeners in one shot.

Born Raphael Kweku Elikplim Ansah, Elikplim is part of the new breed of rising music act’s who hail from the Volta region.

He is focused on achieving his ultimate goal of being one of the nation’s finest stars and with his songwriting, singing and performing skills already a degree above that of his peers, there’s a lot awaiting the young singer.

Instagram: elikplimmusic Twitter: @ElikplimMusic Facebook: ElikplimMusic

