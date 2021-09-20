Top Stories

Things get 'So Sweet' on new DredW and Essilfie collaboration

Things get ‘So Sweet’ on new DredW and Essilfie collaboration
Photo Credit: DredW

Ghanaian super music producer and disc jockey, DredW, teams up with Afro-soul sensation, Essilfie to bring an amazing Amapiano collaboration ‘So Sweet’ to life.

‘So Sweet’ is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here.

After sharing pictures on social media not too long ago, the duo look ready to serve fans their first song together and possibly collaborate on more future projects following the songs release.

On the mid-tempo Amapiano offering, Essilfie delivers a pleasing textured voice bound to cast listeners’ minds back to their special moments with a significant other, which is no surprise as the singer has been on fire since dropping her latest single ‘Krokro Me’ and it’s accompanying visuals.

‘’This song is a vibe with a soothing beat that allows Essilfie to flex her singing and writing skills. I definitely did a good job with the beat and arrangement, making this song an ideal one for every mood’’, expresses DredW.

IMG 111.jpg

Taken off the duo’s forthcoming EP, ‘So Sweet’ will ready fans for what is shaping up to be one of the finest producer-singer projects in recent years, cementing the two as one of the chosen few to ever do it.

