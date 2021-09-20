Camidoh & Mr Drew share biggest fears!

Top Stories

In separate interviews, gifted Ghanaian Afro-Pop and R&B crooners, Camidoh and Mr Drew have revealed their biggest fear in life and it all has to do with their famous lifestyles.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay, the silky-smooth voice singer, explained that he has not been able to stabilize his relationship with ladies because of music and always uses his love for music to escape dates and so on.

According to Camidoh, his previous relationships with ladies failed because he does not really make time for the ladies.

He stated that he feels hurt he has not been able to love somebody and be committed to a relationship all because of music.

Camidoh expressed his biggest fear as a man by stating that despite his love for children, he is really scared of not being able to settle down with a lady in the future.

Also, the Alpha album’s Mr. Drew has talked about his biggest fear in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM. The Highly Spiritual artiste stated he fears being poor after retirement.

To him, it will “be some way” if he has to come on the radio and beg for help years later. He indicated that they putting things in check so that such a situation doesn’t happen.

Mr. Drew added that he feels sad when he hears about aged-public figures seeking help. He also talked about how musicians are not given respect for what they do.

