Adwuma! Urban Gospel Sensation, P.O GODSON readies for latest entry on September 25 

Rep Jesus Entertainment Signee, P.O Godson after his entry into the urban gospel space from 2019 till date has proven beyond doubts he is a force to reckon with as he preps up for new Adwuma single release!

He has singles like Nsempa, Shame, 24/7 and a couple of features he has done to his credit.

Currently The Most Featured Urban Gospel Artiste, P.O Godson after dropping 24/7 a Hip Hop Song featuring Esaias is set to drop a new single titled “ADWUMA” Which becomes his second single this year.

“ADWUMA” basically talks about how one needs God in our various businesses and whatever we find ourselves doing every morning to better our lives.

As a Christian Rapper, P.O Godson Further Explained That he was inspired by Proverbs 10:22 which says “The blessing of the LORD, it maketh rich, and he addeth no sorrow with it” And also touches on how a man (human being) has to work to be able to fend for himself which is also from 2 Thessalonians 3:10 b which say that “if any would not work, neither should he eat”.

So basically it is a song that’s applicable in our daily lives and routine.

The Song is set to drop on 25th September, 2021 Both Audio & Video Shot By Kobby Shot, a very talented young videographer based in Kumasi , who has worked with some big names in the industry.