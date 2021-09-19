Top Stories

History repeats itself on this joint! They still got their Jesus on!!! Do You?

Not For The Clout! Kingzkid goes raw on new single ahead of 'Breakthrough' album release this October!

Ahead of the release of his 3rd album dubbed “BREAKTHROUGH”, the King of new school gospel “Kingzkid” is back again with what seems to be the first of its kind in gospel music; Not For The Clout.

He goes hard on this urban instrumentation with an incredible vibe featuring Regardless. The original duo that dropped the world acclaimed and timeless hip-hop song “I got my Jesus On” is back at it again, but 10 TIMES HARDER this time with “Not for the Clout ”.

Kingzkid is scheduled to release his third album, the “BREAKTHROUGH ALBUM” October’s this year. “Not for the clout” which is Kingzkid’s 4th release for the year was produced by Willopack.

Kingzkid is a Ghanaian gospel recording artist and songwriter. He is the first African Gospel Musician to win the Gospel Academy Awards Best International Act 2019 award.

Kingzkid released his first album “Vindicated” in 2011 and “Metamorphosis” in 2014. He is the President of Gifted Music Records and Founder of “Amplified” a youth movement that also hosts an annual concert dubbed Amplified Concert which aims at winning souls for Christ.

He has collaborated and performed with numerous gospel musicians, including Mali MusicTim GodfreyOhemaa MercyJoe MettleMOG MusicMicah StampleySinachDenzel PrempehNii Okai.

His third album “Breakthrough” is scheduled to be released in October 2021.

Stream on Boomplay

Stream on Audiomack

Stream on Spotify

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

