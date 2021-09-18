Top Stories

Sinam narrates the experiences of a broken heart in latest single; You

Ever had a broken heart?

Taking a cue from her past love experiences, Sinam pens down what we can call one of the best songs you would hear this year titled; You.

The new singe talks about broken-heart and the strength it takes to walk away from a bad relationship.

Most of the time women are told to endure domestic violence and harsh treatments all because of love, but I say enough is enough !!

if he loves you he won’t abuse you !! leave an abusive relationship now before it hurts you !! – Sinam

Attached are the links to the song on all major streaming platforms. Stream Here.

