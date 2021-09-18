Money Love: Kwasi Mafia releases new song off his debut EP

Ghanaian Afrobeats and Afro-pop artiste, Kwesi Mafia has officially released his new single dubbed “Money Love” off his debut EP, ‘Mafia”.

‘Money love talks about how money automatically attracts women in terms of relationship and also it brings the ideology of how one is supposed to earn money in order to enjoy a certain level of satisfaction concerning the matters of love’.

Listen to “Money Love” by Kwasi Mafia – https://ditto.fm/money-love.

About Kwasi Mafia

Born Bernard Takyi Addo in Koforidua, Ghana in 1993, he is one of many children in a large family and quickly developed a passion for music.

Bernard was recording and writing lyrics by the time he was 17 and eventually took the name Kwesi Mafia.

Deeply immersed in the music of Bob Marley, Dasebere Dwamena, Amakye Dede, Wizkid, Fela Kuti, Kanye West, and other greats.

Bernard channeled these influences into his own unique style and began releasing original music in 2018.

Kwasi Mafia

