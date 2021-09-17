Top Stories

Rocky Dawuni delves into Highlife with 'Woara'

Rocky Dawuni delves into Highlife with 'Woara'
Photo Credit: Rocky Dawuni

Rocky Dawuni‘s brand new video “Woara” explores the foundations of Ghanaian Highlife music which forms part of the basis of his signature “Afro Roots” sound.

The style of “Woara” is anchored in the Palm Wine variant of Highlife which was popularized by artists such as the legendary Koo Nimo.

The track features Highlife guitar great, Ackah Blay and Ghanaian beat maker Wei Ye Oteng. “Woara” is the third video off of Rocky Dawuni’s critically acclaimed EP “Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1” which has been submitted to the Global Music category for GRAMMY consideration.

​”Woara” which means “you or it’s you” is sung in the local Akan dialect of Twi. It is a love song that uses its call and response style to express the beauty and triumph of being in love.

In a time when many people around the world are dealing with challenging circumstances, a simple feel-good song about love is what we all need to uplift our spirits.

The stunning video for “Woara” was shot by long-time collaborator Slinghot at the exquisite Villa Terranga which is located on the western edge of the capital city of Accra over-looking Bojo Beach.

The picturesque setting of the Weija River serves as a backdrop to the love story of the song. Rocky uses this opportunity to highlight the importance of promoting the natural environment and clean water sources.

The video also showcases traditional African beauty concepts and natural lifestyles which is supported by Global African beauty brand, Alaffia.

Rocky’s elegant clothing for the video shoot was designed by Ghanaian cutting-edge fashion brand Black & Phamous. The video was co-produced by Cary Sullivan and Elorm Beenie.​​

