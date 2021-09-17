Made In Ghana! Rich Boogie praises Samini, Stonebwoy & Shatta Wale on new song

Rich Boogie is a Germany-based Ghanaian dancehall act with unmatched experience within the Ghanaian music circles.

His motivation to skewer together a beautiful record to appreciate successful, hardworking Ghanaian dancehall acts, whose consistency has placed Ghana on a deserved pedestal, musically.

He comes across as one of the very few refined musicians with good songs like Y3 B3 Gro, Makoma Mu Hemaa, Dance, Take A Look, amongst others.

His new Made In Ghana will penetrate many hearts and camps as he appreciates the efforts of Samini, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy, The three frontline dancehall pioneers in Ghana.

Rich Boogie gave an end-to-end recognition of the struggles these artists had to endure to draw world attention to the Ghanaian dancehall culture on his new song.

In his own words “I’m really into Dancehall music. I came across it when I was seven (7) years old. All my Dancehall heroes back then were Jamaicans. I could see how Jamaicans cherish their own“.

“I did this song for Samini, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy because I want to make them know I appreciate them for their good music and for putting GH on the map. Surely I’m not alone”, Rich Boogie concluded.

The artiste has already won majority of fans from these musicians over. To them, the song does not only unify these three music icons but also tells a unique story of their journey to stardom.

Made in Ghana was produced by Apya and is currently available on all digital stores.

