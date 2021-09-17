Lyrical Joe invades Kumerica on a media tour

The creative piece of work by Lyrical Joe which encompasses 7 excellent songs with a range of different music genres including Amapiano, Afropop and Hip-hop is dominating the music charts particularly with ‘Knack’ – one of the songs off the EP.

With incredible vocals and breathtaking rap verses from guest collaborators including Strongman, BBird, Camidoh, Ko-Jo Cue, Fameye, Kofi Mole and Tulenkey, genius Ghanaian rap talent, Joseph Gamor professionally known as Lyrical Joe premiered his debut Extended Play – VIBES on August 27.

Haven’t launched the EP in Accra at the 4syte mansion which saw a notable number of great personalities including Possigee, Dr. Cryme, DJ Brezzy, Elorm Beenie, DKB, among others – Lyrical Joe and his management team, 2MG Music decided to expand their promotional mechanism to further his 7-track project in other parts of the country.

The BEAST as he’s affectionately called arrived in Kumasi together with his team on Friday, September 10, 2021 to kick-start his media expedition towards his EP.

Exactly 4pm on Friday, LJ visited the studios of Kessben TV to have a chit-chat with Nana Osei-Kesse aka Mr. Bones on his show – Music Plus. LJ also had an amazing time with award winning Disc Jockey, DJ Aroma at 10:00pm on Pure FM.

On Saturday, September 11, a listening party for the EP was scheduled to happen at the Queens Sports Bar & Restaurant at 7pm with invited guests and other key industry players in the city.

However, before the listening session came off, Lyrical Joe along with his team paid a visit to the following radio stations; Radio One – where DJ Slim hosted him, Akoma FM, Orange FM and Ultimate FM to engage with these media brands to promote his project.















In the beautiful edifice of Queens Sports Bar around 7pm saw loyal fans of LJ and invited guests who had come to support the rapper. With DJ K Crakk on the turntable during the listening – each song on the EP was played, reviews and suggestions were shared.

Music videos for ‘Goodness and Mercy’ and ‘Knack’ off the EP were also premiered during the session.

Bless Kumerica and every great personality who made the #vibesEp listening possible💪🏻



The Team @2mgmusicgh says thank you! pic.twitter.com/HBxjWbFTR1 — #VIBES EP (@_Lyricaljoe) September 14, 2021

LJ carried on with the media trip the following day and paid a visit to The Multimedia brand in Kumasi, specifically Luv FM and later went to studios of YFM.

The rapper is not slowing down any time soon with the marketing of his debut EP – VIBES. Dates for his next media trips will be announced soon on his official social media pages.

VIBES EP is presently available worldwide. Kindly STREAM / BUY THE EP HERE.

