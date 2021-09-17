King Castyd projects the Ga culture with his latest EP dubbed; Ganyo Bi

King Castyd as he is popularly known releases an EP (album) that is titled, Ganyo Bi, as he is poised to entertain fans to the maximum!

The young talented and versatile musician believes that, he owes a lot to the street not only because they love and appreciate his craft but due to the fact that they have shown him love from all the corners of the street.

Hence, it’s appropriate to pay back with some outstanding tune. Thus, he dedicates this splendid EP to the street that helped in raising him. The Korle Gonno darling boy as part of the album releases four songs for his fans.

The Songs on this amazing album are, “Wordjo”, “Bloombar”, “Moko” and “Rado” feature on this album.

Castyd has to his name memorable songs like “Sumorlor”, “Genevieve”, “Ma koto shi” among others, and will be adding these amazing songs to his tall list.

His music is known for how they speak to facts and the general public. He carefully selects themes that will are relatable to an average audience. This particular theme is for the street as he said. Hence, they will much appreciate its content and rhythm.

The album is recorded under his label, “Castyd Nation” and is produced by Ghana’s sensational Kweku Billz.

Kweku Billz is an industry expert as far as music production is concerned. He produced the popular Dr. Drew song, ‘Eat’. Which featured Ghanaian international artist, Stonebwoy.

With this working arrangement I need not tell you what to expect with this album. Definitely, nothing below best.

Take time off and listen to every song on the List and I am sure you will find reason to add it to your Playlist.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!