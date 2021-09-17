Top Stories

Bisa Kdei returns with ‘Yard’, a new party anthem

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 5 hours ago
Bisa Kdei returns with 'Yard', a new party anthem
Photo Credit: Bisa Kdei

Multiple award-winning Highlife artiste Bisa Kdei has released the much-awaited party anthem for the Christmas festivities later in the year.

The new song titled “Yard” which is on his upcoming “Original” album comes with soothing rhymes and party vibes.

Bisa Kdei, who has dropped many party songs in the past, returns with another banger which is expected to make waves across the country and beyond.

The new song is a synchronized masterpiece which music lovers, especially lovers of Highlife music would appreciate.

Bisa Kdei on the new tune fuses a bit Afro-pop with his original Highlife vibes creating an atmosphere of partying that would keep listeners in their dancing mood

Bisa Kdei has been very vibrant this year with his ‘Sika’ hit song featuring Gyakie racking some impressive numbers across various streaming platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Halleluyah by Bisa Kdei

Video: Halleluyah by Bisa Kdei

1st December 2020
Memphis Depay debuts Heavy Stepper EP, Bisa Kdei features on it

Memphis Depay debuts Heavy Stepper EP, Bisa Kdei features on it

27th November 2020
Bisa Kdei opens up on striking music deal with Netflix' Jingle Jangle

Bisa Kdei opens up on striking music deal with Netflix’ Jingle Jangle

18th November 2020
Bisa kdei's Asew remix featured in Netflix movie

Bisa Kdei’s ‘Asew’ remix featured in Netflix movie

13th November 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker