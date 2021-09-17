Bisa Kdei returns with ‘Yard’, a new party anthem

Multiple award-winning Highlife artiste Bisa Kdei has released the much-awaited party anthem for the Christmas festivities later in the year.

The new song titled “Yard” which is on his upcoming “Original” album comes with soothing rhymes and party vibes.

Bisa Kdei, who has dropped many party songs in the past, returns with another banger which is expected to make waves across the country and beyond.

The new song is a synchronized masterpiece which music lovers, especially lovers of Highlife music would appreciate.

Bisa Kdei on the new tune fuses a bit Afro-pop with his original Highlife vibes creating an atmosphere of partying that would keep listeners in their dancing mood

Bisa Kdei has been very vibrant this year with his ‘Sika’ hit song featuring Gyakie racking some impressive numbers across various streaming platforms.

