Sarkodie gets interactive in this interview with Grammy Recording Academy’s ‘Herbal Teas & White Sofas’ show!

Ghana’s biggest music export, Sarkodie has finally had his interview with Grammy Recording Academy’s Herbal Tea & White Sofas show as earlier reported and the full details of what ensued is seen below.

He revealed that he doesn’t really take alcohol backstage, which carves away a typical chunk of the pre- or post-show experience.

What does he enjoy imbibing in lieu of beer, wine or liquor? Juice—and lots of it! (That said, if champagne’s around, he’s not averse to it.) Mostly, though, Sarkodie likes to be in his own zone before the stage lights flare up.

“After I’m done with a gig, I really like to drive around and play music in the car,” he tells GRAMMY.com in the newest episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas. “I drive around in the dark, reflect back on what just happened, play some music, and call it a night.”

Learn how Sarkodie chillaxes before hitting the stage and captivating global audiences. (His stock is rising among American audiences; get on board before he’s a megastar stateside!)

