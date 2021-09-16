Planning on getting the new iPhone 13 series? Wait till you hear what rappers Kojo Cue & Joey B have to say!

Ghanaian rappers, Kojo Cue and Joey B have passed their comments on the latest iPhone 13 series and what they have to say get you rethinking if you plan on purchasing one!

According to Kojo Cue, Apple is only doing a social experiment to see if their customers will notice that they haven’t manufactured another iPhone after they invented the iPhone 6.

Apple has introduced iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, delivering breakthrough camera innovations and a powerhouse chip with an impressive leap in battery life featuring a sleek and durable design, an advanced new dual-camera system for improved photos and videos in low light, and introducing Cinematic mode.

Apple is doing a social experiment. Trying to figure out how long they can go before people notice that they haven't made another iPhone since the 6, this might be the year the subjects actually notice. — 21 Memory Lane (@KOJO_Cue) September 14, 2021

Taking to the microblogging platform, Kojo Cue wrote;

Furthermore, Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman-Martin, affectionately known as Joey B has said that there is no need to get the new iPhone 13 if one is already using the iPhone 11 and 12.

Apple has introduced another invention on the market. The iPhone 13 is the successor to Apple’s best-selling iPhone 12, and it improves upon a successful formula: $800 price for a flagship processor and a 6.1-inch screen size that is not too large, nor too small.

thats like saying you dont see why women buy makeup? 🤔 — Joey B (@1RealJoeyB) September 15, 2021

The iPhone 13 brings a new Apple A15 Bionic chip and improvements to the dual-camera setup consisting of a wide and ultra-wide camera.

