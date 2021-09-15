Skin Pain! Real reason why Bosom P Yung hurled blows at Lord Paper

More vawulence today as Lord Paper has finally come out to explain what led to his altercation with an unsettled Bosom P Yung during a promotional visit to KikiBees.

The two were involved in a serious argument on Twitter after Bosom P-Yung expressed his displeasure in Lord Paper for taking his verse off his “Skin Pain” song and recruiting Mr. Drew without his knowledge.

According to him, Lord Paper should have informed him and stated reasons why he took his verse off before doing so but instead, he recruited another artist on the project.

“Mongyai Gyimiee nu😂😂”.- Bosom



But does he have a reason to be peeved though? pic.twitter.com/lz6hvQ9iwH — Tilly Akua Nipaa🗣✍️🏾 (@tillyakuanipaa) September 12, 2021

In response to that, Lord Paper clapped back at Bosom by saying the latter could have reached out to him personally for matters to be settled amicably and for a better explanation but instead, he decided to register his sentiments on social media just for social media clout.

Lord Paper explained himself on Abeiku Santana’s drive time show on Okay FM, saying he removed Bosom P-Yung from the song since he did not show up on the final day when the record was to be corrected before being mastered.

#AtaaAdwoa Crooner Bosom P Yung sighted in this Video attacking LordPaper inside Kikibees Lounge.



_This is sad and it's still a developing story. Anyone who knows Lord Paper should check on Him and we hope this would end soon.

Credit – 🎥 @RonnieIsEveryw1 pic.twitter.com/xlamLG8tQN — 𝓔𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓼𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓯𝔂 (@Ericstrofy) September 12, 2021

“I called Bosom P-Yung around 1 pm to inform him about the development and he told me he was on his way. We left the studio at 9 pm and he had not shown up. I was expecting a call from him to explain why he did not make it but it never happened.”

He also revealed that Bosom P-Yung attacked him at a lounge since his social media approach did not work, adding that his manager made up excuses for him, saying that the latter is under depression, thus his violent behavior.

However, he revealed that he has not pressed any charges against Bosom P-Yung because their respective managers are solving issues behind closed doors.

