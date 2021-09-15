Top Stories

Skin Pain! Real reason why Bosom P Yung hurled blows at Lord Paper

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Skin Pain! Real reason why Bosom P Yung hurled blows at Lord Paper
Skin Pain! Real reason why Bosom P Yung hurled blows at Lord Paper

More vawulence today as Lord Paper has finally come out to explain what led to his altercation with an unsettled Bosom P Yung during a promotional visit to KikiBees.

The two were involved in a serious argument on Twitter after Bosom P-Yung expressed his displeasure in Lord Paper for taking his verse off his “Skin Pain” song and recruiting Mr. Drew without his knowledge.

According to him, Lord Paper should have informed him and stated reasons why he took his verse off before doing so but instead, he recruited another artist on the project.

In response to that, Lord Paper clapped back at Bosom by saying the latter could have reached out to him personally for matters to be settled amicably and for a better explanation but instead, he decided to register his sentiments on social media just for social media clout.

Lord Paper explained himself on Abeiku Santana’s drive time show on Okay FM, saying he removed Bosom P-Yung from the song since he did not show up on the final day when the record was to be corrected before being mastered.

“I called Bosom P-Yung around 1 pm to inform him about the development and he told me he was on his way. We left the studio at 9 pm and he had not shown up. I was expecting a call from him to explain why he did not make it but it never happened.”

He also revealed that Bosom P-Yung attacked him at a lounge since his social media approach did not work, adding that his manager made up excuses for him, saying that the latter is under depression, thus his violent behavior.

However, he revealed that he has not pressed any charges against Bosom P-Yung because their respective managers are solving issues behind closed doors.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Go Away by Petrah feat. Quamina MP & Lord Paper

Video: Go Away by Petrah feat. Quamina MP & Lord Paper

28th October 2020
Lordpaper nominated for 2020 GEA Best High-Life act

Lordpaper nominated for 2020 GEA Best High-Life act

26th September 2020
LordPaper to wow virtual audience at VGMA 21

Lord Paper to wow virtual audience at VGMA 21

27th August 2020
Attaa Adwoa by Bosom P-Yung

2020 Week 10: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

8th March 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker