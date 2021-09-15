Top Stories

Round 2: Samini breaks peace treaty with Shatta Wale as he launches fresh attacks!

It continues to get tensious!!!

When Celebration was released, we thought Samini and Shatta Wale were done beefing each other up until now as Samini has re-ignited their feud.

Samini has heavily descended on Shatta Wale ‘advising’ him to desist from some of the things he does following Shatta’s recent issues with 3Music CEO Sadiq Abdulai Abu.

In plain words, Samini told Shatta Wale to stop fooling and this has garnered some talks on the streets of social media.

Samini called out Shatta Wale in a recent series of posts he made on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

The post he made reads;

“#yearoftruth we go face them squarely. He go come talk say I’m poor mean while you no get money Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy.

Fanfool and beg beg and kiss ass vibes s)))).. you ever see say I delete tweet or apologize to anyone for lose talk before? Lion status man. @shattawalegh stop Dey fool”

