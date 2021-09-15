King Promise threatens an exposè on the rot in the Ghana music industry; Delay offers platform!

King Promise has recently thrown netizens into a frenzy via his tweets which suggests exposing the marred music industry on Delay’s show of which he has received a nod.

Popular OAP, Deloris Frimpong Manso better known as Delay has weighed in on a recent rant by King Promise concerning the ills happening in the industry.

King Promise is clearly not happy with a lot of things concerning the creative arts in the industry and even though he failed to hit the nail on the hammer and mention the names of some artists, he simply made it known that the industry is full of fakers.

King Promise revealed that heads will roll the day he decides to go on the Delay show and have an in-depth discussion about the industry.

Delay reacted to the message by King Promise and made it known that she has the back of King Promise and her doors are always open for an interview anytime he sees fit.

King Promise Tweeted:

Ghana music & our music industry… a lot to say lol… One day me & Delay or someone dope are gonna have an in-depth convo. some will like me and some won’t after … The day Killbeatz will grant an interview talking about our industry will be a day to remember forever. I await that day lol so much fuckery amidst so much love lol…

The post sparked some reactions from netizens who saw the post and expressed their eagerness to finally see what King Promise has to say to them.

