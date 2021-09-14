Madonna, Steff London & more join in Bisa Kdei Jwe challenge

Good music they say is timeless and it’s such a great feeling to see Bisa Kdei‘s “Jwe” hit single take over Tik Tok and Instagram.

Despite being released in 2016, Bisa Kdei’s Jwe has generated a new challenge for millions of Tiktok users around the world. The ‘Jwe’ song has been the center of trends with many users creating some fascinating videos on the app.

Celebrities around the world including Stefflon Don, America’s Queen Of Pop, Madonna, Tayco, Korra Obidi, etc have all joined the challenge with some intriguing dance moves.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/audio/2170116526561211/

‘Jwe’ has racked more than 10 million streams across various digital platforms and has topped music charts in and outside Ghana.

Bisa Kdei who has numerous hit singles to his credit has been in the limelight for Ghanaian Highlife music over the past years.

Bisa Kdei has been dominating numerous new portals over the past days after he met with top Hollywood David E. Talbert and his spouse Lyn Sisson Talbert on his next project.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!