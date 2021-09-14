KobbySalm gets eyes turning with classic visuals for the Edem Evangelist assisted single; Your Presence is Heaven

Fast Rising Gospel Artiste KobbySalm has dropped the official video to “YOUR PRESENCE IS HEAVEN” a single off his debut album “IN THE MIDST OF COMFORT” featuring Edem Evangelist.

“YOUR PRESENCE IS HEAVEN” is a song which talks about staying in the presence of God and waiting on Him regardless of one’s particular state. The Song is an Afrobeat verson of Israel Houghton’s song with the same title.

Visuals To “YOUR PRESENCE IS HEAVEN” is out on KobbySalm’s Youtube Channel, follow the link below and watch full video.

