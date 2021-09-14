Top Stories

Joycelyn Armah serenades your soul with latest audiovisual; Nyonmo Agbo (Great God)

Allow God's peace to invade your soul as you listen!

Seasoned contemporary gospel vocalist, Joycelyn Armah, released her maiden single, “Nyonmo Agbo”, on Monday, 13th September, 2021.

“Nyonmo Agbo”, which translates “Great God”, is Joycelyn’s song of testimony and gratitude for all that God has been to her – through her Christian walk and journey to becoming a lawyer.

Prior to the release, Joycelyn had shared her testimony in a series of posts on her social media pages where she detailed stories of hope, uncertainty, faith, perseverance and God’s faithfulness.

Written and composed by Eugene Zuta and KODA, “Nyonmo Agbo (Great God)” is available on all music platforms including Boomplay, Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer and many more.

Be blessed as you listen.

