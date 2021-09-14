Highly Favoured: Davemens features Sista Afia on gospel song

The much-awaited collaboration between Gospel musician Davemens and Ghana’s Queen Solomon, Sista Afia is finally here!

The song titled “Highly Favoured” is a song that sees both musicians praise and glorify God as they recall their past life.

Davemens sings about all the struggles, disappointments, and failures he encounters in life yet God has proved his faithfulness to him.

Sista Afia as we all know is one versatile musician and with her powerful vocal prowess, the songstress couldn’t stop singing to our hearts as she continues to give God her praises.

The visuals for the song was directed by Director Sly.

