Helping the physically challenged is my passion – Denis A’

US-based Ghanaian artist Denis A’, has revealed what he wants to do for the world through his music career.

Speaking in an interview, Denis A’ revealed how he has helped less privileged Ghanaians and done some charity work in other parts of the world.

The artist said it was his desire to help the physically challenged, street beggars, and the homeless.

Stream Denis A’s song for him to dominate the chart by jumping to the first position overnight! Support Denis A’ as he puts Ghana on the map!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!