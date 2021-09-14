Top Stories

Helping the physically challenged is my passion – Denis A’

Denis A' debuts with 'I Won’t Give Up'
Photo Credit: Denis A'

US-based Ghanaian artist Denis A’, has revealed what he wants to do for the world through his music career.

Speaking in an interview, Denis A’ revealed how he has helped less privileged Ghanaians and done some charity work in other parts of the world.

The artist said it was his desire to help the physically challenged, street beggars, and the homeless.

