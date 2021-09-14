Top Stories

Grammy’s Recording Academy set to interview Sarkodie this Wednesday, 5pm GMT!

Watch this space so you don't miss this historic interview!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Grammy's Recording Academy set to interview Sarkodie this Wednesday, 5pm GMT!
Grammy's Recording Academy set to interview Sarkodie this Wednesday, 5pm GMT! Photo Credit: Rec. Academy

Tomorrow, the Recording Academy will publish its first interview with Sarkodie, one of Africa’s biggest names, on GRAMMY.com.

The moment we’re all waiting for is part of the music institution’s new series called ‘Herbal Tea & White Sofas’, which asks artists about their lives on tour and what their rituals are, if any.

In July, Ghana’s musical icon Sarkodie released his highly-anticipated album titled ‘No Pressure’.

Watch the trailer below, and stay tuned for the full episode of Sarkodie’s interview, set to debut on Wednesday, September 15 at 10 AM PST/5 PM GMT.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Abiana finally lays mum to rest in a solemn funeral ceremony!

Abiana finally lays mum to rest in a solemn funeral ceremony!

5 days ago
Use the names of your wives & kids instead - Patapaa to artistes tarnishing his name in songs

Use the names of your wives & kids instead – Patapaa to artistes tarnishing his name in songs

5 days ago
KiDi's 'Touch It' hit single goes global; charts at #20 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales!

KiDi’s ‘Touch It’ hit single goes global; charts at #20 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales!

6 days ago
Vanilla: the new flavor of Ghana's Afrobeat & Highlife scene

Vanilla: the new flavor of Ghana’s Afrobeat & Highlife scene

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker