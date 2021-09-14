Grammy’s Recording Academy set to interview Sarkodie this Wednesday, 5pm GMT!

Tomorrow, the Recording Academy will publish its first interview with Sarkodie, one of Africa’s biggest names, on GRAMMY.com.

The moment we’re all waiting for is part of the music institution’s new series called ‘Herbal Tea & White Sofas’, which asks artists about their lives on tour and what their rituals are, if any.

In July, Ghana’s musical icon Sarkodie released his highly-anticipated album titled ‘No Pressure’.

Here’s a short clip from Sarkodie’s upcoming ‘Herbal Tea & White Sofas’ interview with the Recording Academy! The full episode will be available on Wednesday, September 15, to also be published on https://t.co/OKApSHHIch after ✨🇬🇭✨ @RecordingAcad @sarkodie #SarkodieXGRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/50cCrlMbG4 — Richardine ‘Receipts’ Bartee (@THEYAMS) September 14, 2021

Watch the trailer below, and stay tuned for the full episode of Sarkodie’s interview, set to debut on Wednesday, September 15 at 10 AM PST/5 PM GMT.

