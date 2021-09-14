Ghana’s impact on Afrobeats is excellent – Fuse ODG

Fuse ODG has hailed Ghana for having had a significant impact on world music during an interview where he praised Ghana for introducing Afrobeats to the rest of the world.

He went on to say that it’s amazing to see how Afrobeats has taken over the world in such a short period of time and that Ghana has done an excellent job of doing so.

He also stated that, despite the fact that Ghanaians are doing well both locally and internationally, they are not investing more in their own artists.

As a result, Fuse has signed female star Feli Nuna to project her more widely throughout the world.

He also stated that he is currently working on a project with about 5 emerging artists because he has fallen in love with their talents.

He also stated that he is always willing to assist in exposing more Ghanaian talents to the world.

