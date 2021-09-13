Top Stories

SBE, Mr Mageek, Jhuicy & Dead Peepol has a mouthful for critics on new single; Yenti (On the Streets)

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
SBE, Mr Mageek, Jhuicy and Dead Peepol has a mouthful for critics on new single ‘Yenti’ (On the Streets)
SBE, Mr Mageek, Jhuicy and Dead Peepol has a mouthful for critics on new single ‘Yenti’ (On the Streets) Photo Credit: SBE

Sabi Boy Entertainment (SBE) head honcho, Mr Mageek kicks off the weekend with a hyper expressive video for his intense new single ‘Yenti’ (On the Streets), featuring label signee, Jhuicy and musical duo, Dead Peepol.

Previewed on SBE’s official YouTube channel, the colorful string of sweeping visuals play on the charismatic energy captured in the song itself.

Kojo Myles, the director in charge, takes things a notch higher by reimagining a post-apocalyptic Accra where the song’s nonconformist air and lyrics feel right at home.

There’s simply no mundane shot in the video’s entire run, with fans set to enjoy a plethora of shots which primarily includes a Joker-styled Mr Mageek as he revels in the anarchy at hand, amid other eye-pleasing shots worth experiencing.

But it’s not an all-visual affair, Mr Mageek, Jhuicy and Dead Peepol shine in their delivery, content and on-screen antics, drawing listeners in on the song’s message all the same; one that launches a quick swipe at critics as well as their baseless remarks.

SBE, Mr Mageek, Jhuicy, Dead Peepol - Yenti.jpg

‘Yenti’ (On the Streets) was produced by Keylex and is up for viewing and listening on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

Instagram: itzmrmageek Twitter: @itzmrmageek Facebook: Mr Mageek

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

No Fugazy by Sarkodie

2021 Week 21: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

30th May 2021
No Fugazy by Sarkodie

2021 Week 20: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

23rd May 2021
No Fugazy by Sarkodie

2021 Week 19: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

16th May 2021
Kontrol by D-Black feat. Kofi Jamar, Camidoh, Dead Peepol & Quamina MP

Video Premiere: Kontrol by D-Black feat. Kofi Jamar, Camidoh, Dead Peepol & Quamina MP

14th May 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker