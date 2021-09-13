I slept under bridges & with 3 Mallams when I came to Accra – Kweku Darlington

‘Sika Aba Fie’ hitmaker, Kweku Darlington has shared a very sad story about the difficulties he encountered in the early stages of his music career.

Speaking on United Showbiz on Saturday, Kweku Darlington revealed that he came to Accra as a stranger in pursuit of his dream of becoming a top musician.



“I decided to leave home because my father was under pressure to take care of my other three siblings. So I left Kumasi for Accra despite not knowing anyone in the capital.

“I mostly slept at VIP Circle Station and under the bridges until one day, a Mallam decided to take me home and stay with him. I never shed a tear during this times but I believed it made me strong to pursue my dream,” he narrated.



When asked by host Abeiku Santana as to what shot him to fame with his first hit song, Kweku Darlington said: “So I met a music distributor called Kwame Baah one Facebook. He told me to come home and we discussed how to make my career better.



“I entered my first music competition which was Mentor and I started making progress despite my early eviction and Kwame Baah has being pushing my project and luckily for me I got y first hit song.”

Kweku Darlington added that the likes of Nigerian rapper MI Aberga, Obrafour and Okyeame Kwame have all inspired his progress as a musician.



Kweku Darlington’s recent single “Aketesia” featuring Nigerian artiste Laycon and Medical is currently making waves across the continent racking impressive streaming numbers.Comments:

