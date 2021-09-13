Top Stories

I slept under bridges & with 3 Mallams when I came to Accra – Kweku Darlington

Click to read his grass to grace story!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 49 mins ago
I slept under bridges & with 3 Mallams when I came to Accra - Kweku Darlington
I slept under bridges & with 3 Mallams when I came to Accra - Kweku Darlington Photo Credit: Kweku Darlington/Twitter

‘Sika Aba Fie’ hitmaker, Kweku Darlington has shared a very sad story about the difficulties he encountered in the early stages of his music career.

Speaking on United Showbiz on Saturday, Kweku Darlington revealed that he came to Accra as a stranger in pursuit of his dream of becoming a top musician.

“I decided to leave home because my father was under pressure to take care of my other three siblings. So I left Kumasi for Accra despite not knowing anyone in the capital.

“I mostly slept at VIP Circle Station and under the bridges until one day, a Mallam decided to take me home and stay with him. I never shed a tear during this times but I believed it made me strong to pursue my dream,” he narrated.

When asked by host Abeiku Santana as to what shot him to fame with his first hit song, Kweku Darlington said: “So I met a music distributor called Kwame Baah one Facebook. He told me to come home and we discussed how to make my career better.

“I entered my first music competition which was Mentor and I started making progress despite my early eviction and Kwame Baah has being pushing my project and luckily for me I got y first hit song.”

Kweku Darlington added that the likes of Nigerian rapper MI Aberga, Obrafour and Okyeame Kwame have all inspired his progress as a musician.

Kweku Darlington’s recent single “Aketesia” featuring Nigerian artiste Laycon and Medical is currently making waves across the continent racking impressive streaming numbers.Comments:

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 49 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Vanilla: the new flavor of Ghana's Afrobeat & Highlife scene

Vanilla: the new flavor of Ghana’s Afrobeat & Highlife scene

5 days ago
Shatta Wale's role in Beyoncé's 'Already' music video lands him a movie role in the USA

Shatta Wale’s role in Beyoncé’s ‘Already’ music video lands him a movie role in the USA

5 days ago
Shots Fired! The genesis of Video Director David Nicole Sey & Shatta Wale's social media beef

Shots Fired! The genesis of Video Director David Nicole Sey & Shatta Wale’s social media beef

6 days ago
Nektunez: the Ghanaian US-based producer behind the viral Ameno (Dorime) ‘Amapiano’ song

Nektunez: the Ghanaian US-based producer behind the viral Ameno (Dorime) ‘Amapiano’ song

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker