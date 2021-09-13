Florence Obinim shares the bittersweet experience of being the wife of a controversial prophet!

Renowned Gospel minstrel, Florence Obinim has announced several gifts including a Range Rover that her man has given her & the unpleasant times following her latest single; Adekye3 Mu Nsem.

Married to one of Ghana’s popular prophets, Reverend Daniel Obinim, also known as Angel Obinim, Florence has disclosed that she will never consider divorcing her husband though her man has been at the centre of controversies.



Mrs Obinim says she is well catered for and continues to be showered with gifts from her husband, including a brand new Range Rover.

According to Florence, who has pledged to stick with her man, Rev. Obinim might not be perfect, but she has learnt to “embrace bad situations.”



In an interview on Onua FM, the “Osoro Ne Me Fie” hitmaker noted that she has learnt to deal with controversies in her marital life.



“I’ve been with my husband for a very long time. We’ve enjoyed good times together, so why should I leave him because of controversies surrounding him. I am using a brand new Range Rover now.

He bought it for me. If I accept good things from him, I should be able to embrace bad situations as well,” said Florence Obinim.

